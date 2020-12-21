It's not too late. As the year comes into a close, comedian John Mulaney decided to check himself into a rehab center for 60 days to address his cocaine and alcohol problems.

John Mulaney's Drug Rehabilitation Starts

Page Six reported that Mulaney, who has been struggling with sobriety for years, checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility this past weekend to finally right himself once and for all.

People magazine corroborated the story and provided a timeline on how his drinking problem started.

According to the magazine, Mulaney got his first drunken experience at the tender age of 13. He was merely drinking for attention back then, as he said he was quite the funny and popular boy until he turned 12 when things changed ... for the worst.

In an earlier interview with Esquire in 2019, he said that drinking was somehow an ability he thought he could use to compensate for things he could not do.

"I wasn't a good athlete," Mulaney shared. "So maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do."

The "Saturday Night Live" alum added that it felt good to be able to sustain drinks and substances. He revealed he did not like marijuana, but he really got hooked to cocaine and other prescription drugs.

"Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing,'" John furthered. "Who's the athlete now?."

On the same interview, Mulaney shared that he was sent to a psychiatrist when he was young and the diganosis was that he was partly a nice teenager and a "gorilla" that wants to ruin the other half.

John Mulaney's Drug Rehabilitation Makes Family Happy

Mulaney deciding to check himself in a rehab facility once more made his friends and family happy.

One source told Page Six that John's friends and family are happy that he's finally seeking help and prioritizing his health.

The source revealed that John's fans are well-aware of his issues, so there is no shame. Unfortunately, even though he tried hard to keep sober and stay healthy, one of the indirect effects of pandemic and lockdown was him slipping up once more.

"He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab," the source said.

Even though he did not tweet about his rehab decision, fans have commented on his past tweets about rooting for him. They know it is not easy to seek help.

I care more about John Mulaney than most of the people I’ve actually met — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 21, 2020

Addiction is not easy to deal with privately or publicly but I hold in tenderest affection anyone who is trying to change your pattern and find a safer and healthier and more connected life. PS it destroys families happy holidays everyone — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) December 21, 2020

John Mulaney'a SNL Stint

This is not the first time that he strived to be sober though.

Mulaney first became sober when he was 23 because he realized he no longer wanted the person he was becoming.

He shared he was "fading in and out of a movie," and it became hard even for him to support himself. "And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him," Mulaney revealed.

Mulaney is particularly great at SNL though, which earned him a great following. His first stint back in April 2019 was widely praised.

According to many critics, his sketch "Diner Lobster" was truly memorable and can easily be considered the highlight of the season.

When he was asked to return to host once more on March 2, people were not surprised. Instead, they were excited and expectant. He delivered.

Hopefully, John Mulaney's drug rehabilitation would work out and he'll be back at showing his hosting chops.

