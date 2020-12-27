Hilaria Baldwin received some damaging accusations about her Spanish heritage, which she allegedly faked.

Last week, a Twitter user wrote that Hilaria has been impersonating a Spanish person for years.

"You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," the internet user said in the since-deleted tweet.

This led to the resurfacing of old videos of the 36-year-old writer, where she allegedly faked her Spanish accent. In one of the clips, she seemingly does not know how to say the word "cucumber" despite the fact that she grew up in Massachusetts.

The same user also called out Hilaria Baldwin's accent, claiming that she has been pretending all the time.

Hilaria Baldwin Is Not Tolerating Anything Anymore

On Sunday, Alec Baldwin's wife set the record straight and addressed the rumors that she is a white American woman named Hillary.

In the nearly seven-and-a-half-minute clip, she explained her whole background in pursuit of stopping the rumors already.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA," she said in the caption.

Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage also explains why her five children have Spanish names.

Per "The Living Clearly Method" author, it is their way to celebrate both their cultures at home.

Apart from giving them a piece of her Spanish heritage, Hilaria makes sure that her children with Alec will grow up bilingual.

She explained that whenever she is in the U.S., she would use the name Hillary. Meanwhile, in Spain, she would go by the name of Hilaria Baldwin since her family calls her that way.

Hilaria on Having Two Identities

Although she has been open about being American and Spanish, she revealed that she still has not yet bridged her two identities that well.

Elsewhere in the video, Hilaria noted her family is white. If people were to ask her ethnically, she would reportedly say that she is a mix of many.

Meanwhile, culturally, she grew up practicing two cultures at the same time.

Despite the reports saying different things about her, the fitness and wellness expert pledged to open up about it even more in the next few years.

Hilaria posted another update on her Instagram Story. It contains photos of her growing up and a message from her brother written in Spanish.

"When I'm said, I always have my big brother. Te quiero mucho, hermano," she wrote, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

