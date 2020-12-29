Shad Gaspard's wife, Siliana Gaspard, is making a bold move following the tragic death of the WWE star.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old professional wrestler was found dead in Venice Beach, Los Angeles after he went missing while swimming with his 10-year-old son.

According to NBC, the Los Angeles Police Department mentioned that the California native was about 45 meters offshore when a lifeguard saw that a "wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea."

In addition, multiple reports cited that the WWE star-turned-actor and his son, Aryeh, was caught up by a strong current.

Gaspard's son was rescued, but the "Get Hard" actor wasn't able to make it.

At the time, his widow thanked the divers and lifeguards for saving their son and attempting to rescue the "Black Panther" actor.

"The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coastguard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts," she mentioned, per TMZ.

Shad Gaspard's Wife Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against LA

However, Siliana Gaspard appears to be having a change of heart, seven months after her husband's passing.

Just this week, she filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LA County and the City of Los Angeles.

Moreover, she seeks damages and burial costs following Shad Gaspard's death.

Based on the documents of the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, she claims that the officials at the Venice Beach failed to put up enough signs to warn the public against the "danger or risk" of swimming in the area.

She also pointed out the "dangerous conditions" and "negligence" of the lifeguards at the towers, who were said to be understaffed that time.

In addition, the mother-of-one accused the rescuers and lifeguards for negligently choosing to only save their son and left the WWE star "in the water to die."

Who Is Shad Gaspard

Gaspard's claim to fame is through his time at the WWE from 2003 to 2010.

He then pursued his career in the entertainment industry and appeared in several films, including "Think Like a Man Too'', "The Game," "Black Panther" and the 2020 "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey."

