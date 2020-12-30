The hip-hop industry boasts several award-winning rappers. Eminem, for his part, cannot seem to choose the best of all time among them.

After releasing his "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B" album, Eminem sat for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

Apart from talking about his career, the 48-year-old "Love The Way You Lie" hitmaker also spoke about the golden age of hip-hop.

Per Eminem, the genre already went through a revolution over the past few years. So when asked about the potential best rapper of all time, he could not name one.

"Hip-hop's went through too many different transitions for anyone really to be the best rapper of all time," he told Lowe. "It's evolved. Now people are doing things with flows that I never could have seen happening."

Still, the rapper noted that the rappers' capacity can still be differentiated according to the era they debuted on.

For Eminem, the rappers in a certain era can be so much different compared to the others. Thus, he could not name the best one among the number of innovators and rappers.

Although Eminem's songs always stand out, he could not pick himself as the best one either.

Eminem Has Favorites, Though!

Eminem's albums continuously conquer the charts since the beginning. Despite being a great rapper himself, he talked elsewhere in the interview about the other artists who serve as his inspiration.

According to the "Godzilla" rapper, his current favorites are J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tupac, and Kendrick Lamar. He even named them as "rappers who rap to be the best rapper."

After naming his top picks, he also spoke candidly about the evolution of rap.

For Eminem, the "golden era of hiphop" has always been his personal favorite because everything was new at that time.

While some people did not believe that the hip-hop industry would bloom someday, the rapper held his head high and witnessed how the genre grew so much.

"You know what I'm saying? Like it wasn't going to last or whatever. Here we are what, 40, 50 years later?" he said, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "It's crazy. And it's the biggest music. If I'm not mistaken, it's the biggest genre."

As of writing, he has been nominated 365 times and grabbed 255 wins. In addition, he currently holds 13 world records from Guinness.

