If one thinks of Tom Hanks these days, one can immediately associate him as one of the first celebrities to get COVID-19 in 2020. He has now recovered and has officially went back to work - and now people just might associated him as the celebrity who has gone bald ahead of the new year.

Tom Hanks Bald is Not Happy with New Look

It's all for a role, but fans are not really that happy with what he did with his 'do, as reported by Yahoo Style!.

At the very least, most cannot understand how they feel about the look.

Fans need not worry; Tom Hanks hates it himself. He said so. The actor warned his fans that his haircut is quite "horrible." Even though it's for a role, it's not as if his hair will grow back overnight.

On the latest edition of Britain's The Graham Norton Show, the actor candidly shared in virtual interview that he's shaved his head to play the part of Col. Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's manager, in a highly anticipated biopic, as reported by EW.

At the helm of this movie is director Baz Luhrmann and he expects commitment to the role like no other it seems.

Hanks dislikes the look so much that chose to hide his bald head under a baseball cap for most of the conversation. He did not let his fans see it briefly though, but it is apparent that he's not happy with it. "Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have," Hanks said before taking off his cap quickly.

Tom Hanks 2021: Actor Part of 'Elvis Presley' Movie

Some fans were already privy to this look early on. Hanks previously flashed his shaved head stateside on the "Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

He also talked about his hair earlier this month. He explained that he'd had to go under the razor and then wear different types of wigs so that he can portray Presley's longtime manager better.

The manager has a shady character - obviously, but Hanks loves playing him.

Hanks described his character as "both a genius and a scoundrel."

To look like the manager was a painstaking process. The actor joked that the actors playing the gorillas in "Planet of the Apes" too much less time in the makeup chair compared to how long he had to sit there.

The Presley movie is now set to drop in November 2021. Alongside Tom Hanks the actor, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's" Austin Butler.

Butler will be playing the "King of Rock 'n' Roll."

If he can bounce back from COVID-19, his hair will certainly grow back in no time.

