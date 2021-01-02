Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are getting in the boxing ring for an exhibition match in February, but the early predictions are not good for the famed YouTuber.

In fact, legendary boxer Mike Tyson himself has some NSFW prediction for Logan when he talked to the popular content creator about his upcoming fight.

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight 2021

Logan Paul has been training in boxing for three years now. However, he is yet to win, with his two fights against fellow Youtuber KSI ending in a majority draw and a split decision defeat.

It's not great, but it is certainly not enough for Paul to cower and wonder if boxing is for him. He has never doubted his boxing capabilities himself, even if there are many others who have.

His next fight will see him facing pound-for-pound boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Many made negative predictions about the outcome, but the harshest one was made to Logan's ears himself.

Mike Tyson on Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight 2021

On a recent podcast, Tyson himself gave the host a harsh reality check on the "Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight 2021."

The YouTuber himself invited the knockout artist on his podcast entitled "Impaulsive, allowing the latter an opportunity to voice his opinion on Paul's upcoming matchup.

When Tyson arrived on the podcast, he allegedly immediately ate four grams of magic mushrooms while already on air.

Asked about what he thinks about Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2021, Tyson looked Logan dead in the eyes and bluntly gave him his honest thoughts, uncaring how painful it might come out.

He was even grinning when he said, "Floyd is going to beat your f**king a**!"

Paul Knows His Capacity Anyway

Paul did not sound too hurt when he replied to this negative prediction though. Rather, he responded by asking the former heavyweight champ, "You don't think there's going to be an opportunity to land a big punch on Floyd?"

Tyson replied with a hint of insult to Logan.

"Let me tell you something about Floyd. He's in that gym. He doesn't do drugs that's his heroin, the gym," Tyson responded.

Tyson was talking about Mayweather's work ethic where he is said to do things in the extreme--sprinting nonstop for one. It's not really a secret.

The fact that Logan asked about landing a "puncher's chance" means that he has moderate expectations about his own abilities compared to Mayweather, as reported by Screenrant.

But Jake Paul Not Optimistic Either

It's not just Mike Tyson who does not think Logan Paul is doomed.

Unfortunately, Logan's own brother thinks it's a big joke. "My brother's f***ed," Jake said. "It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout."

For what it's worth, Jake recently won his showdown against former NBA player Nate Robinson Jr. via an epic knockout.

