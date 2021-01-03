Larry King has to spend the first day of the year in the hospital. Unfortunately, the talk show host has been diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus.

Larry King COVID-19 Positive

The year 2021 should have ushered new hope that this virus is a thing of the past, but of course this is not the case. People are continuously being inflicted with the virus despite all the measures to avoid such; Larry King is no exception. He joins the roster of celebrities who are suddenly infected with the virus even though they reportedly followed guidelines.

The legendary talk show host and former CNN interviewer was diagnosed with COVID-19, as confirmed by a source close to the family. For over a week now, the host has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, as reported by CNN.

His condition and circumstances are less than stellar. Apart from having to deal with the virus, he has to also deal with the associated effects - not being able to spend time with his three sons and not being able to have a fun holidays outside the four walls of the hospital.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," an optimistic source close to King's family told ABC News.

Larry King Hospitalized: COVID-19 Diagnosis Cannot Be Underestimated!

Larry King is continuously being treated in the renowned hospital, but his condition certainly cannot be underestimated, since his health record is not spotless.

The host has Type 2 diabetes and in the past, dealt with a whole range of medical issues over the years He already had several heart attacks and quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

In 2017, King also shared that he was diagnosed with lung cancer but was able to recover after a successful surgery. In 2019, he also underwent a procedure to treat angina.

Experts have established that people with underlying diseases or worrying fitness levels are more prone to the scarier effects of the virus.

Larry King 2021: Cardiac Foundation

Larry King knows full well how he is not alone with medical issues and unlike him, many are without access to quality healthcare because they are not insured.

Having dealt with so many diseases, he started the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit aimed at helping those without health insurance afford medical care.

