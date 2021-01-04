The late "Jeopardy!" host, Alex Trebek, was more than what people saw on their television screens.

A few months after his death, Trebek's memories still linger to those who have been close to him.

In fact, a "Jeopardy!" producer recently spoke about the unbelievable act Trebek did while he was lying in a hospital bed.

On Monday, executive producer Mike Richards sat down for an interview with Today's show. According to Richards, the team could not record more episodes as the 80-year-old game show host was in a hospital.

"The week before we taped those episodes he was in the hospital. This man was unbelievable," Richards said. "He calls me and says, 'Mike, I'm going to be fine. I'll be in to tape. I was able to eat Jell-O today.'"

Richards added that Alex Trebek's "Jeopardy!" appearance in five episodes was risky as it would require the Canadian-American to move with a huge amount of effort.

However, the always-dedicated host advised the executive producer not to cancel the show since "he will be there."

Trebek's final episodes will be released this week. The crew filmed the upcoming scenes 10 days before his death.

"What he was able to do by getting himself back to the set... it was herculean. He was in enormous pain. He was 10 days away from passing away," he went on. "You will not sense that in any of these episodes. He is strong. He sounds great. He's funny. He's amazing."

Trebek first opened up about his condition to his fans through a special message. He informed them that the prognosis was not good.

"Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years," he joked in 2019.

Despite his suffering due to pancreatic cancer, he still pushed through the filming of "Jeopardy!" until multiple news outlets confirmed Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.

Trebek Made "Jeopardy!" Family Closer

Aside from giving everything he has on the show, Trebek also reportedly did things that brought chills to the show's team.

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards recalled the time when Trebek changed his introduction on the game show.

Usually, he would talk about the news or the gameplay they would do.

However, during that special, final week, the late host delivered a heartwarming message instead.

"He comes out and gives a talk about the importance of togetherness and sticking together and that the world is struggling, but we have to get through it together," Richards said.

He also noted how the whole "Jeopardy!" family would always feel moved because of him.

READ MORE: 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor George Gerdes Dead at 72 -- Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles