After 35 years, Nike is relieving one of its classics and giving the Nike Dunks low with a modern touch.

First introduced on the market in 1985, the global footwear brand is set to continue Dunks' legacy with new colorways.

Nike Dunks 2021 Colorway

While retaining its classic color-blocking aesthetic, Nike announced that it will have three colorways arriving this January. This includes the Nike Dunk Low's black and white, red and grey, and lastly, the sail and coast that looked a muted tone shade of blue.

In addition, Nike mentioned that these will come in different sizes.

"The black/white comes in men, women and kid's sizes; red/grey in men and kid's sizes; sail/coast will be available exclusively in women's sizing," the company's press release stated.

Nike Dunks 2021 Release Date

Nike confirmed that the Dunks low is set to be launched this month.

Sneaker heads from Greater China already got the Nike Dunks 2021 last January 4. Meanwhile, the release for Asia-Pacific and Latin America is set on January 14.

The same goes in European countries. The red/grey and sail/coast colorways are set to be launched on January 14, while the black/white is slated for a January 21 launch.

On the other hand, North America will have its Dunks low in the spring of 2021.

Fans React To Nike Dunks 2021

Following the company's announcement, sneakers aficionado is more than thrilled to get their hands to the Dunks low.

"Stoked that Nike is adding the Dunk Low to the Nike By You line as I've been wanting a couple pairs of clean Dunks for a while," one fan wrote.

However, one user had a different reaction and called it "overhyped": "Nike has been juicing it too much fam all these dunks (both low and high) are just too overhyped now, nobody has a real chance of getting them because of bots."

Aside from the Nike Dunks Low, the brand mentioned that there will be another three high colorways this first quarter of 2021. This includes the black and hyper cobalt Dunk Low and sail/orange peel, which are set to arrive on February 11.

Meanwhile, Nike will launch its Dunk High in the "Syracuse" colorway on March 5 and will be available globally through the SNKRS, Nike App and at select retailers.

