Johnny Depp must not be having a good year so far. Just a week into 2021, and he must be already dealing with so much. While still dealing with the Amber Heard case, his Hollywood Hills home was reportedly broken into.

Johnny Depp 2021: House Broken Into?

According to TMZ, Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home was almost burglarized by a woman over the weekend. The burglary suspect was ultimately arrested but it remains unclear if anything was stolen from the actor's home.

TMZ reported that the female arrested was most likely homeless. However, her entrance to the actor's home triggered the security system and alerted the police. Spooked, the woman fled the scene before the police arrived. She was still caught because she was reportedly later found nearby. The police connected her to another recent burglary - and as a result, was arrested based on suspicion that she could be the one who tried to enter Johnny Depp home.

Daily Mail UK has called representatives for Johnny Depp and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment to no avail.

Johnny Depp Still Dealing with Amber Heard Trial

The timing is just unfortunate because this scary crime comes amid a turbulent time for Johnny Depp. The actor is struggling to win the case against Amber Heard, now that the High Court has backed ex-wife Amber Heard's claims that Depp battered her during their marriage.

Johnny Depp was reportedly shocked by the result, and so was his whole legal team. "All of this was overlooked. The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision," the legal team said.

"In the meantime, we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon," the lawyers added.

'Pirates of Caribbean' Star Loses Whole Career?

At the same time, the actor is losing many prospective Hollywood projects because of this case. As reported by the Insider, sources have reportedly said that the actor may never work in Hollywood ever again after losing the "wife beater" libel suit.

Even though Amber Heard seems to have won, hers is a bittersweet victory. There are still so many who want to see her lose projects as much as Johnny Depp has.

"Nothing could have prepared me for 2020, let's face it", the actress told Sky News. "I don't think I'm alone in saying that. I don't think anything could have prepared me." She was referring to both the case with Johnny Depp and the COVID-19 pandemic.

