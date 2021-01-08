Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Stern Warning Before Outrageous New Claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior royals about a year ago.

It was a move that changed the royal family.

An insider detailed to People magazine how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life," something The Firm has never seen before.

Despite publicly saying in a statement that she has accepted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision, saying that she was "entirely supportive," Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly upset with how the situation was handled.

But Thomas Woodcock, the Garter Principal of Arms, believed that the couple's move was "unsatisfactory."

He said, "I don't think it's satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once."

"It is such unusual times that it is a matter of waiting and seeing how things develop."

The adviser's comments came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to use "Sussex Royal" as part of their branding after leaving the royal family.

Woodcock's role in Buckingham Palace is to ensure that no British monarchy symbols will not be used commercially.

He even reportedly told the Sussexes', "You're either royal, or you're not."

With his intervention at the beginning of January 2020, a royal source claimed that for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have a graceful exit, they would have to agree to the monarchy's specific rules and regulations.

The source revealed, "It was made abundantly clear to Harry, agree to this, and then you can go."

"By his own admission, it was not under the terms he wanted, but he had no other option."

But because Archie's parents were so desperate to leave behind that kind of life, they had no choice but to accept the argument.

If the couple continued to remain inside the British royal family, they would have been unable to take advantage of their fame for themselves.

No Regrets

But despite their exit and remaining outside of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not regret their decision.

People magazine's source said, "They love that they can focus on projects and causes that are important to them."

Royal author Robert Lacey said that Prince Harry finally found a solution to create the life he had always wanted, knowing he will never be king.

"To stay in the royal system is to go along with subservience to those more senior than you. He has asserted his own identity."

