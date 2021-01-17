'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' Cast Cailtyn Jenner: Will She Appear on 'Sex and the City' Reboot?

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly a potential cast in a highly-anticipated reboot of the century, "Sex and the City."

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" cast has possessed a star power as an Olympic gold medalist and on small screens.

Caitlyn Jenner, who starred in UK's "I'm a Celebrity" reality show, is said to be one of the top people to make a cameo for the "Sex and the City" reboot.

A source told The Mirror, "Caitlyn has been a media fixture in one way or another for going on 50 years."

They added, "She's perfect for an appearance. They want new faces for the show, but they want people viewers actually know and care about too."

This wouldn't be the first time the 71-year-old star would be playing a role other than herself.

In 1980, Caitlyn, known as Bruce Jenner, appeared in the movie "Can't Stop the Music" and the series "CHiPs."

These days, she has recently gotten back into acting and landed herself a role in the upcoming indie show, "Duke of the Valley," based on Dick Van Patten's memoirs.

In the last two weeks, it was announced that a "Sex and the City" reboot would head to the small screen, more than 20 years after it made its debut on HBO.

News of Caitlyn Jenner's potential cameo on the hit series revivalcomes after reports stated that the original cast except one would be back.

Kim Cattrall will not be reviving her role as Samantha Jones on the HBO Max 10-episode show because of her reported feud with one of her former co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker.

The new chapter will be called "And Just Like That," and SJP, along with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, will be back to reprise their original characters.

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall has been very vocal about her co-stars' issues, especially Sarah Jessica Parker.

And while Kim will not be back, a source told the Mail on Sunday that there will be two new characters the show will be introducing.

"Samantha isn't coming back, but we are introducing two new characters, strong and feisty women of color, which will help introduce the show to a new generation of viewers and more accurately reflect the world we live in."

The executives determined that they needed to make the show a little more connected to the real world.

