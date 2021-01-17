Kim Kardashian New Boyfriend? Van Jones Already Helping Her with New Life Mission

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already allegedly living separate lives doing their own thing.

Reports already said that they are on the brink of a divorce, which only means they are done.

With the 40-year-old busy with her family, kids, empire, and careers, she's going to need the help of one influential person to help her with a new mission in life.

Kim Kardashian As A Lawyer

In her Vogue cover story in 2019, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is studying to become a lawyer to reinvert herself from being just a beauty mogul, a selfie expert, and a social media influencer.

Some people were inspired, while some people told her to stay in her line.

But Kim Kardashian's response, "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are."

She has already been helping in prison reform and has been calling out to the POTUS to help inmates on death row.

In 2022, she will officially become a lawyer, as per reports.

But according to many people, they believe that Kim is going to need the help of one person to help her with her life's mission and law career.

It all boils down to Van Jones.

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones

Kim Kardashian was motivated to study law after working with criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones and his team, helping release a 63-year-old prisoner Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

The pair also have the biggest aspiration to work as a lawyer.

With the 52-year-old having decades of experience in law, who is also a commentator and author, Van Jones made a big name for himself in the industry.

This is why there's no doubt why many "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans are hoping to see Kim Kardashian being with Van Jones, who is the polar opposite of her current husband, Kanye West.

And as per Screen Rant, Van is the perfect catalyst to completely reinvent herself - from party-girl, s-tape girl persona.

With Van, the KKW Beauty mogul will be much more successful if her new public image will look more serious and authoritative.

The CNN commentator has already praised Kim for being "extraordinary" and "passionate" about law.

He even said, "She is not that kid that used to party with Paris Hilton."

Despite the age gap, if looking at it from a romantic perspective, Van Jones can help Kim Kardashian reach her goals and bring change while mentoring her.

