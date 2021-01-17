Micahel B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are not shying away from the paparazzi after they became Instagram official.

Just in time for the model's 24th birthday, the new "IT" couple are spotted enjoying their romantic vacation during their getaway at St. Barts in the dreamy Caribbean island.

Based on the exclusive photos obtained by The Shade Room, it appears that the duo are having a good time doing water activities such as jet skiing and just lounging and getting cozy on top of a floating board.

Wearing a tiny triangle top and a skimpy bikini bottom, Steve Harvey's daughter was seen hugging the "Black Panther" star while he held a martini glass.

In one photo, the "Creed" star--who was photographed sporting a gray long sleeve rash guard and electric blue board short--got touchy as he kissed the Tennessee native on the arms while holding her thighs.

Meanwhile, in a different snap, the newly hailed 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive" was seen casually hugging Harvey with a towel as the pair got off the floating board.

Michael B. Jordan's Girlfriend Receives Bouquets of Roses for Her Birthday

Prior to their romantic escapade, Lori Harvey and the "Just Mercy" star had a simple but heartfelt celebration for her birthday.

The bombshell model received an overflowing love from the actor as he gave her 15 bouquets of white roses.

She shared the sweet gesture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you, baby," alongside a snap of the gorgeous flowers.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Become Instagram Official

Earlier this month, the "Fahrenheit 451" star and 5-foot-3 stunner welcomed 2021 with a happy heart.

The pair confirmed their relationship over their respective social media accounts.

Jordan, who tried to be hush-hush about his previous relationship, posted a series of sweet snaps along with his new girlfriend.

As for Lori Harvey, she also made the announcement with a charming photo of the two that showed the actor kissing her on the cheeks.

The model's post gained over 1 million likes and nearly 40,000 comments, one of which is from the rapper Malibu Mitch, who teased her and said: "Yesssss. set tha tone for 2021, Lori."

Over a couple of months, the pair--who likes to call each other "turtle" and "nugget"--sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together on a flight from Los Angeles, going to her hometown in Atlanta just in time for Thanksgiving, per TMZ.

