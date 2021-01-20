‘Sex and the City' Cast: Was Kim Cattrall Bullied?

On-screen, the cast of "Sex and the City" seemed like they were the best of friends living their best lives in New York.

Viewers watched Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte giggle during weekly brunch as they sip on their mimosas.

Many can't help but envy their luxurious designer duds, hitting the hottest party scene, snagging some of the states' hottest men, and cry in each other's arms after realizing that the men are wild animals.

In one episode, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, even claimed that perhaps "Our girlfriends are our soulmates."

Though it may seem like a nice thought, many fans couldn't help but wonder if it was true, why is Kim Cattral, who played Samantha Jones on all six seasons of "Sex and the City" wouldn't be part of the upcoming HBO Max reboot?

"And Just Like That" was announced last week, and all of the original "Sex and the City" cast was returning, except for Kim Cattrall.

Die-hard fans of the show were utterly crushed.

But the feud between Kim Cattrall and the ladies of the hit series has been said to have been going on for quite a while.

Last year, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte on the show, posted an Instagram photo from the 2004 Emmys, including SJP and Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda. All three of them were beaming next to two trophies, won by the two actresses for their performances.

Kim Cattrall, on the other hand, was nowhere to be seen.

In the Instagram caption, Kristin cooed, "Super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight. We are all so fortunate to get to do what we do!"

When the party for the final season of "Sex and the City" took place, Page Six reported at that time that Kim Cattrall was the only person not invited because she still hasn't signed the planned movie.

The entire evening, Kim was reportedly a persona-non-grata.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "No one talked to Kim except for when Parker won her award and kissed her. That kiss was staged."

When the camera stops rolling, the cast also dropped their smiles and instead was stabbing knives behind their backs.

When filming for the film "Sex and the City 2" in Morocco, the New York Post said that there wasn't even an off-screen socializing in the two months they were in production.

"They even slept in separate luxury hotels," they claimed.

Kim and Kristin stayed in Amanjena, SJP was at the La Mamounia while Cynthia was at the Es Saadi.

When Kim and Kristin had the same reservation time at the restaurant, they didn't even bother to sit next to each other.

Cynthia Nixon ran for Governor in 2018, and while Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis donated $5,000 and $2,000, respectively, to the campaign, Kim Cattrall's only endorsement was a tweet that said, "I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices."

But the absurdity of it all was when all three ladies would be raking in more than $1 million per episode in the HBO Max reboot of "Sex and the City," while Kim Cattrall will not be - after fighting for better paychecks for her and her former co-stars because only SJP was the highest-paid of them all.

