Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Get Wave of Hate With Luxurious Vacation Photos Amid COVID-19

Not even a global pandemic or backlash can stop Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner from going on a luxurious getaway.

"The Keeping Up With The Kardashians" sisters recently updated their millions of fans with jaw-dropping photos during their dreamy tropical vacation in Mexico.

Taking some time off from the California lockdown, the duo jetted off to Latin America, alongside their pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, Hannah Logan and Carter Gregory.

Kendall shared a series of photos flaunting her tiny bikini and toned body.

The first snap showed an impressive creative shot of her lying on a yellow daybed while lounging near the poolside.

"A new day! a good day!" Kendall Jenner's Instagram caption read, in reference to Joe Biden's inauguration tweet.

Over the comment section, her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, teased her by saying, "You are paradise! No matter where you go paradise follows."

Meanwhile, the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, noticed the enormous orange hat and wrote, "Cute hat!"

As for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the beauty mogul shared a series of risqué photos, sporting a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit with a large pearl detail strap while she took a dip at the massive infinity pool, overlooking a majestic view.

In another Kylie Jenner Instagram post, the mother-of-one showed off her famous curves, wearing an orange bandeau top and a high cut bikini, relaxing at the stunning villa, alongside a caption that reads "Dreamy."

According to the Daily Mail, the famous sisters were spotted boarding a private get in Los Angeles together with their pals.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenners Spark Criticism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Kardashian vacations would not be complete without backlash, though.

In one post, as obtained by News.com.au, one fan blasted the duo for showing off their luxurious lifestyle despite the crisis.

"Very happy for you to be able to live such a lavish lifestyle and show off to your followers while the rest of the world struggles ... top shelf right here ... unfollowing."

A second critic sarcastically commented, "Wow, travelling during a pandemic."

Meanwhile, another individual echoed the same thought and criticized their countless travels despite the health threats: "Kendall and Kylie Jenner are on their 100th vacation this pandemic."

The Kardashian sister's Mexico getaway just came weeks after their family's holiday trip in Aspen.

Multiple reports cited that they rented a massive mansion with a 60-foot indoor pool and a bowling alley for a whopping $75 million.

