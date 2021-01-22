Christopher Nolan Quits Warner Bros: Real Reason Revealed

One of Warner Bros.' most prized assets, Christopher Nolan, is reportedly unlikely to be working with them.

The director is one of the most prominent advocates for the whole theater experience. However, with the coronavirus pandemic closing cinemas and delaying movie releases, everybody has got to adapt to the new normal.

Including Christopher Nolan.

Warner Bros.' "TENET," directed by Nolan, was the first blockbuster film to be released in theaters in 2020, but it failed to get the break they expected.

It was even pushed back several times before settling on an August 26 release and a wider domestic rollout on September 3.

This has reportedly led to the company re-examining the rest of the films on queue for release.

Warner Bros. decided that they will be releasing its 2021 movies on HBO Max on the same day they premiered in theaters.

In a report by The Wall Street Journal, Christopher Nolan, whose movies include "Dunkirk," "The Dark Knight" and "Interstellar," will not be working with Warner Bros. following the above-stated plan.

Nolan was reportedly disappointed that the studio didn't inform its filmmakers of its decision beforehand about the new "release plan."

He also criticized the plan saying that it would be a really "poor" economic move.

Nolan even went as far as calling HBO Max "the worst streaming service."

The Hollywood Report summarized the director's thoughts about the studio's decision, saying, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

They added, "Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don't even understand what they're losing."

"Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Batman Begins" director also noted how unhappy he is with how the studio failed to mention the drastic shift.

Warner Bros. still hasn't announced if Nolan has more projects in the works, but considering that the high-profile director has worked with Warner Bros. for years, it is believed that this break up would be a huge blow.

