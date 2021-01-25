BJ Penn got in trouble again after he has been arrested in Hawaii over the weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, Penn was in Honokaa, Hawaii, on January 23 when he was arrested for driving under influence (DUI).

Hawaii County Police Department spokesperson Denise Laitinen confirmed to MMA Fighting that they received a reckless driver complaint.

Upon their arrival on the scene, they found out that the 42-year-old MMA fighter was involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, after BJ Penn's arrest, a video began circulating on social media, showing Penn ranting at cops while being arrested.

The Hawaii PD is already aware of the video, but they refused to reveal if it was taken during the January 23 incident.

Meanwhile, Laitinen also declined to give further details about BJ Penn's record and the blood-alcohol level they detected on his bloodstream.

As of writing, the police has already released Penn with a pending investigation. However, he and his family representative, Gary Levitt, has yet to make a statement.

BJ Penn Faces Multiple Legal Battles

It was not the first time the UFC star was investigated for DUI, though.

In February 2020, he was put under custody after crashing his truck in front of a shopping mall in Hilo.

He was hospitalized afterward, and the results of his blood-alcohol test reportedly caused the Police Department to start an investigation.

"He was taken to the hospital and then a short time later, he was taken for scans because he was knocked out and he was going in and out. Then, they released him from the hospital," Levitt said during that time.

Penn was also released from the promotion in September 2019 after the former two-division UFC knocked out a man in the street.

Before the incident, UFC President Dana White already gave him his final Octagon bout.

Meanwhile, in December 2020, Penn faced a paternity suit filed by a woman who insisted that he is the father of her daughter, Mahina Amado.

A DNA test was already done beforehand using a sample from Mahina Amado and one of Penn's daughters.

The result showed that "the probability of half-siblingship is 99.99999%."

"It's a very upsetting situation for me, who take care of my daughter by myself," Amado said. "My daughter is growing up and soon she will wanna know who her father is, and he's a public figure."

Before leaving the Octagon, Penn failed to win his last eight appearances between 2011 and 2019.

