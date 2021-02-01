Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes visited 610 Sports Radio to talk about their latest victory against the Buffalo Bills and his chance to play against Tom Brady.

Considered as one of the best quarterbacks today, Mahomes has also previously expressed his interest to match the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Brady, heading to his 10th Super Bowl appearance, is poised to earn his seventh ring at 43 years old.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to go up against the GOAT"

In his RADIO.COM interview at "The Drive," also broadcast at the 610 Kansas City Sports Radio in the area, Patrick Mahomes shared that his showdown with Brady in Super Bowl LV will be special.

"To go up against Tom, all the success he's had, it's going to be a special moment," Mahomes shared. "I'm excited for the opportunity to go up against the GOAT."

Should Mahomes succeed against Brady, he will be the first quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowl rings at only 25 years old. He will be surpassing Brady's record of two rings at 26.

However, he recognizes that the difficulty that awaits him, stressing that "anything you do you want to go in and be most successful." He acknowledges the difficulty of earning 10 Super Bowls and having six rings.

"You have to understand you have to go about doing whatever you can to be that type of person and the best player that you can be," Mahomes added in the RADIO.COM interview. "For me, I understand the team I have around me and the opportunity we have going into this game and we have to try and maximize it as best we possibly can."

About Patrick Mahomes

Born Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, he started his NFL career at the 2017 draft where he ended as the 10th overall pick for the Chiefs. He began his rookie season in the league as a backup to Alex Smith, up until Smith was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Mahomes then joined as a starter the following season, throwing a total of 5,097 yards and posting 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, setting a career record. Aside from Mahomes, only Peyton Manning has made 50 touchdowns and thrown more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

In the 2020 NFL Playoffs, Mahomes famously led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl LIV, ending the 50-year drought for the football team. Furthermore, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers and the young quarterback received the Super Bowl MVP, only the second African-American QB (after Doug Williams) and the youngest to do so.

Also, aside from his professional football career, he also played college baseball in his freshman year at Texas Tech University, quitting the following year to focus on football. He is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, who pitched for a number of teams including the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

