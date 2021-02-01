Jennifer Lopez continues to show her versatility as an actor. Now, she's set to lead an action feature again.

According to Deadline, Lopez will appear in another Netflix movie, both as the lead star and the producer.

The news outlet detailed that she will work with "Mulan" director Niki Caro for the show titled "The Mother."

Jennifer Lopez's The Mother: What Is It About?

Lopezis set to showcase her action skills again, as she is set to play the role of a deadly female assassin.

Per Deadline, her character will come out of hiding in pursuit of protecting her daughter she gave up while facing notorious men.

Aside from Lopez and Caro, Misha Green will help the team with her original screenplay. Andrew Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) made some revisions on the script.

Meanwhile, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas represents Nuyorican Productions as the producer.

Benny Medina, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment will also be responsible for producing the film.

Catherine Hagedorn will serve as its Executive Producer, with Courtney Baxter as the Associate Producer.

The new upcoming action film came a few months after the 51-year-old actress also landed on a Netflix adaptation.

Previously, she was confirmed to star and produce the adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel "The Cipher."

In that movie, the "Hustlers" star will play the role of an FBI agent named Nina Guerrera. She will be involved in a serial case full of codes and riddles about the killer's recent murders.

She is no longer a stranger to action films, though. Some of Jennifer Lopez's movies that truly stirred people's minds including "Anaconda," "Out of Sight," and "Parker."

Jennifer Lopez's Full-Packed Schedule!

Apart from these gigs, Lopez truly has a full-packed schedule in recent weeks.

She recently performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The singer notably chanted part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish: "One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Lopez is also currently filming the Lionsgate movie "Shotgun Wedding." In addition, she will appear in Universal's musical romantic comedy film "Marry Me."

The movie "Marry Me" is the latest film by Universal. The musical and romantic comedy film is based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel and is being referred to as the "cross" of "Notting Hill" and "A Star is Born."

