Dustin Diamond, who famously played the role of Screech in "Saved By The Bell," passed away at the age of 44.

Weeks after Diamond alarmed the world with his sudden hospitalization, he suffered an untimely passing.

Dustin Diamond Dead at 44

On Monday morning, the actor died in a hospital in Florida. His agent, Roger Paul, confirmed that Dustin Diamond's cause of death was due to his cancer, cell carcinoma.

His passing came only weeks after he entered the medical facility and was diagnosed with cancer.

"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," Paul said in a statement, per Variety. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

Paul detailed that the actor's condition declined since last week. The medical staff even tried to save him by taking off his breathing machines and attempting to admit him to hospice care.

He added that Diamond's girlfriend, Tash Jules, and a friend were by his side before his death.

Prior to his death, his family already has a long history of cancer.

Diamond only found out that he also got cancer when he was rushed to a hospital after feeling body pain and uneasiness.

Before his death, it has been reported that he was battling Stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

The term is being used to call an advanced form of lung cancer. However, his attending physicians suspected that the case began elsewhere in his body.

Unfortunately, the cell metastasized in his lungs, causing the tragic diagnosis.

Even after his death, the exact location and nature of his cell carcinoma remained unknown.

Still, Diamond managed to receive his first--and last--round of chemotherapy. He also underwent physical therapy as part of pain management.

Dustin Diamond's Legacy

Before his death, Dustin Diamond's movies caused him to reach the peak of his career.

He famously played the role of Samuel "Screech" Powers in "Saved By The Bell" in 1988. The Disney Channel sitcom was initially called "Good Morning, Miss Bliss."

The franchise expanded even more with the 1992 TV movie "Saved By The Bell: Hawaiian Style" where he reprised his role.

In 1993, he returned for the sequel "Saved By The Bell: The College Years."

Meanwhile, another spinoff, "Saved By The Bell: The New Class," ran from 1994 to 2000.

His other masterpieces include "She's Out of Control," "Scavenger Killers," "Big Fat Liar," and "Your Prettu Face is Going To Hell."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles