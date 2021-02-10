Sabrina Carpenter Shares Insights on “Skin”

Sabrina Carpenter dropped by the latest RADIO.COM LIVE Check In, giving updates on her career and shedding light on her latest hit "Skin."

Talking with show host Julia, Carpenter discussed the story behind "Skin," addressing wide speculations that the provocative track is actually a diss track aimed at a certain someone. Still not dropping names, the young songwriter instead talked about the drama about her new song being somehow expected yet uncontrollable.

"I guess you never really know when you're in it, I guess I'll be able to look at it a couple days from now and be like 'woah that was crazy'," the singer-songwriter told the RADIO.COM host. She added that at the moment, she's just grateful, noting that "any time you're able to be honest with yourself" and create a song that makes people listen is a win for her.

While she's only turning 22 this coming May, Sabrina has been in the entertainment industry for longer than most artists her age. The niece of on-screen and voice actress Nancy Cartwright, Carpenter started her career on YouTube, singing at the age of 10. With that many years behind her, she has been aware of how public opinion could be very much uncontrollable.

As for releasing "Skin," she shared that it is probably among the most nervous releases she had so far, as well as the among the most exciting.

Why Is Skin Controversial?

Before her RADIO.COM appearance, Carpenter has already called to stop using the song to "send more hate anyone's way" via an Instagram post. After expressing gratitude to those who have listened to her song, she noted not being "bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent song) and wrote a diss track about it." A report from Billboard noted public speculation that "Skin" was the 21-year-old artist's response to 17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo's hit "Drivers License," citing the lines "And you're probably with the blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about."

As for the connection that sent fans raving, Sabrina explained her choice of the word "blonde" in her own song, having some expectations on how the public will respond to it. Explaining that the more she "dance around the subject," the less people understands her intentions. She added that her goal is not to make people understand, since she doesn't think that it is actually possible.

Carpenter boiled the writing of "Skin" down to honesty, explaining further how it is not about just one person or one particular event. She added how "plenty of other things" occurred in the past year, compelling her to "compile these thoughts into one place, into one message" that would allow her to come full circle with the experience and "constantly remind myself that people can only get to you if you allow them to."

Listen to Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" below:

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles