'Godzilla vs. Kong' Trailer: Is Godzilla Stronger Than King Kong?

"Godzilla vs. Kong" released a new trailer on Sunday, featuring some new footage of Godzilla and King Kong roaring into battle.

The 60-second new promo featured the two monsters batting on the aircraft carrier, a shot of them fighting underwater, and another look at the kid who seemed to be able to communicate and even control the great ape to some extent.

Godzilla seemed to be the driving force that King Kong needed.

However, the new trailer also made it look like King Kong was the underdog in the entire movie.

Godzilla Stronger Than King Kong?

According to Screen Rant, at first, it looked like Kong had the upper hand based on the clip, but Godzilla later landed a massive hit on the great ape. Later on, more Godzilla footage stacked up.

Most parts highlighted King Kong as the underdog, showing mostly how Godzilla defeated him or how he was on his heels in a couple more instances.

The new trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong" also put the ape in a challenging position.

Godzilla smashed the boat his opponent was on, which resulted in it flipping upside down. Kong was then shown going underwater trying to escape Godzilla, already a clear sign that he might lose in the battle.

Later on in the trailer, King Kong was seen motionless in a ruined city, with Monarch's agents surrounding him.

Other moments of the new "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer showed the dinosaur pushing Kong into a building and more small action scenes.

The Villain

The new trailer certainly leaned more in Godzilla's favor.

It has also been pointed out that the two battling it out on the boat wasn't a great scene since King Kong can't swim.

But unless Godzilla is the film's real villain, the extended trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong" should have shown an even perspective between their powers.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Release Date

The movie, which is the fourth film in Legendary and Warner Bros' MonsterVerse, has become one of the most much-awaited releases of 2021. Aside from its simultaneous release on HBO Max and theaters, "Godzilla vs. Kong" reached a fever pitch when the release date was moved to March 31, which was initially scheduled for May.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Cast

The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, is rated PG-13. It will star Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

The original trailer was released on January 25, 2021.

