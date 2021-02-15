"Mission Impossible 7" and "Mission Impossible 8" will not be filmed back-to-back.

Initially, the seventh and eighth movies were ambitiously planned to shoot consecutively. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to prevent Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, to be back on the big screen in one long period of production.

But now, it's being altered.

With the current production of "Mission Impossible 7" nearing its completion, Deadline broke the news that the team will not be rolling right into shooting "Mission Impossible 8" as originally planned.

According to several outlets, "Mission Impossible 8" has a release date of November 4, 2022.

'Mission Impossible 8' Delayed

Once the seventh movie concludes filming, Tom Cruise will not be able to start on the next "MI" film.

Instead, he will be promoting the theatrical release of "Top Gun: Maverick," interrupted by his press duties.

Deadline reported that the reason Paramount Pictures has adjusted the schedule for "Mission Impossible 8" was because the "Top Gun" sequel is slated for a July 2 release and Cruise is required for the movie's extensive promotional campaign.

The outlet said that the eighth "Mission Impossible" film will start filming after "Top Gun: Maverick" is released, giving director and writer Christopher McQuarrie time to focus more on editing "Mission Impossible 7" because it has a release date of November 19--which remains on track.

Despite the development, it should also be noted that it's already extremely likely some scenes for "Mission Impossible 8" have already been filmed because McQuarrie has been adding hashtags #MI7MI8 in his Instagram updates since filming started in February 2020.

Perhaps some parts of the eighth "MI" film is yet to be shot, but this break in production was always, reportedly, planned to happen.

"Mission Impossible 8" cast reportedly includes Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell and Nicolas Hoult.

'Mission Impossible 7'

The seventh installment of the "Mission Impossible" movie franchise has been filming all over the world in stops and starts.

It was initially shot in Italy in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to those plans.

Shooting didn't start until July 2020 in the U.K., but the cast and crew of "Mission Impossible 7" was all over the world--going to Norway and back to Italy and even the UAE for "finishing touches."

It also had a few more bumps in the road. In October, the production was put to a halt when 12 people on the set tested positive for COVID-19.

Production also stopped for the second time after more people tested positive.

Tom Cruise was also heard yelling at the crew back in December.

But just as when they were about to wrap up filming in the UAE last week, it was revealed that the crew members were demanding to be flown back to the UK because of the country's strict rules. The said report, though, has since been said to be false.

