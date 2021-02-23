Over a year after Kobe Bryant's death, several celebrities and colleagues continue to honor him. But Meek Mill's way of remembering the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar got into Vanessa Bryant's nerves.

Following the release of Meek Mill's controversial rap, Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories and slammed the rapper.

"If I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," she wrote the damaging lyric from his new song "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)."

According to Kobe Bryant's wife, the leaked lyric is extremely insensitive and disrespectful.

She added (via CNN), "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Kobe's fans continuously called out Meek Mill, as well. However, last week, they received nothing but an unreasonable response from the rapper.

Meek Mill suggested that people are just reacting since "they follow an anti-Meek narrative." He also pledged that no one can stop him from creating songs like that.

Only on Tuesday when the 33-year-old rapper realized his mistake.

On Twitter, Meek Mill confirmed that he apologized to Vanessa privately. However, he defended himself again and insisted that he never directed to a viral moment or a grieving woman's family.

Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash

Kobe and her daughter, Gianna, died alongside seven other passengers in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020.

Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board released an official statement regarding the accident's probable cause.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, NTSB blamed the helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan.

According to the agency, Zobayan's poor decision to continue the flight despite the weather disturbances led to the crash.

"Contributing to the accident was the pilot's likely self-induced pressure and the pilot's plan continuation bias which adversely affected his decision-making and Island Express Helicopter Inc.'s inadequate review and oversight of its safety management processes," the statement went on.

NTSB also suggested that the pilot experienced spatial disorientation moments before the crash. This caused him to lose his sense of direction.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg also shared his thoughts, suggesting that Zobayan should have turned around and landed at Van Nuys airport. The investigators, on the other hand, theorized that a second pilot could have saved them.

In the end, the pilot broke the visual flight rules (VFR) and ended up killing himself and his passengers.

