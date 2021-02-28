Mary-Kate Olsen New BF: Who is Brightwire CEO John Cooper?

One month after her divorce was finalized, Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted with another man.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old enjoyed her wine in a New York City restaurant while having seafood dinner and cocktails with Brightwire founder and CEO John Cooper on Feb. 26.

She was wearing a black coat, black beanie with black boots and completed her look with cuff earrings.

The fashionista and the businessman left the restaurant together, and they are said to be "casually dating."

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the pair met through their common friends and have already been out on dates, so Friday night's outing wasn't the first time.

They further shared that Cooper has helped the actress-turned-designer forget about her failed marriage and is said to be the famous twin's type.

However, Mary-Kate Olsen is reportedly not ready to get serious with anyone, so she's only taking baby steps with her reported new beau.

But who is John Cooper?

Mary-Kate Olsen's New Boyfriend

A Successful Businessman

According to his CrunchBase profile, John Cooper founded an "innovative and fast-growing news and tech company" called Brightwire.

The company is currently based in New York City, and the entire company has raised millions of dollars in Venture capital in the last decade.

Ivy League

John Cooper studied computer science from 1994 to 1998 at Gettysburg College. He later earned his Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Colombia University.

First Job

John Cooper first got a job as a software engineer before owning a successful company. He worked at Sun Microsystems and later worked at Bear Stearns in investment banking which later failed due to the financial crisis.

Mary-Kate's First Date Since Her Failed Marriage

On Jan. 13, Mary-Kate Olsen reached a final agreement on her divorce from 51-year-old Olivier Sarkozy and was spotted with Cooper.

Mary Kate Olsen's Divorce

Their divorce became public in early-2020, with the former child star requesting an emergency court order after signing a divorce petition in April.

At the time, most courts were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and her filing was later denied.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the couple had an "ironclad prenup" and that Olsen's business and fortune are protected. She has a combined net worth of $500 million with her twin sister, Ashley.

When courts reopened on May 25, Mary-Kate Olsen filed for divorce was again.

In Jan. 2021, their divorce was finalized via a Zoom hearing.

Sarkozy's lawyer told the judge during the 20-minute hearing that the former couple finally reached a hearing and continued to make forward progress.

Mary-Kate Olsen married her husband in November 2015.

