LeBron James Unveils First-Ever 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Sneak Peek [PHOTO]

LeBron James prepared himself to dribble again as he unveiled the first photos of his upcoming animated comedy film "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

The most-awaited "Space Jam: A New Legacy" will arrive in theaters and HBO Max. James and the highly-acclaimed director Malcolm D. Lee collaborated to give birth to the flick on July 16.

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, who served as the director for "Space Jam," will also be part of the "New Legacy" as a producer.

On his Twitter account, King James dropped the first look of the flick as part of his exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Y'ALL NOT READY FOR THIS SQUAD!!!!," he captioned the post, tagging the official accounts of the movie and EW.

The photoset includes four different photos related to the movie. The first one features the official poster of the film, showing LeBron holding a ball with the Looney Tunes characters behind him.

The second photo is a printed material placed inside the Akron Public Schools' facility. Meanwhile, the last two snaps don LeBron with Tweety Bird and the LA Lakers superstar ready-to-dunk look.

What LeBron James Told EW

Before releasing the photos, he sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly to tackle details about "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

"In my younger days, part of my thinking was '"Space Jam" was so good, how can I top this? There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for," he said.

The 36-year-old L-Train made the project possible because of Michael B. Jordan. In 2014, he introduced Coogler to Maverick Carter.

Since then, they began building the film that would also highlight how Black fatherhood could be unique to someone like James.

For over the past two NBA offseasons, the creators filmed "Space Jam: A New Legacy." According to ESPN, the plot tells the story of LeBron and his onscreen son who attempt to escape a virtual reality.

They need to defeat rogue artificial intelligence in a basketball game. Yes, LeBron is set to go against the Tune Squad including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety.

Aside from LeBron, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" cast features Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Chiney Ogwumike, and Nneka Ogwumike.

