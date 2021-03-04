After 14 years, Sarah Silverman issued an apology to Paris Hilton for the controversial jokes she made.

In Thursday's episode of "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," the 50-year-old admitted that the jokes she said about the socialite are something she would never even do now.

"I came up in a time when talk show hosts and comedians hired to make fun of pop culture were roasting the biggest celebrities and pop culture icons at the time."

She added that at the time, "nobody was bigger than Paris Hilton."

She explained that we are now living in an "awakened world" where she believes is the type of world where everybody can grow and accept the changes.

Launching into a full-blown apology to the former "Simple Life" star, Silverman said that what she did was "real ugly sh-" after reflecting on the past.

"I do believe that maybe that should be coupled with taking into account any growth that has come with those passing years," she added.

She recollected that while she was excited at her monologue's success, she remembers seeing the blonde beauty in the audience, and looking at Paris Hilton's face made her heart sink.

"A couple of days later, I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back," as she expected.

However, Paris Hilton, who is engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum, never reportedly received the apology letter.

But Sarah Silver continued her apology, saying, "Here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am sorry."

"I was then, and I am, much more completely and with far more understanding, I think now."

She expressed not knowing what Hilton has been through during that difficult time.

"'I felt it the second I saw your face that night. It feels terrible to know you have hurt someone, and it's important to make it right. I hope this does that."

What Sarah Silverman Said at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards

In 2007, Paris Hilton was sentenced to jail for a probation violation but attended the MTV Movie Awards that night.

After the event, she went straight to jail.

Additionally, at the time, Sarah Silverman made some jokes about Hilton's story in her opening monologue at the event.

"Paris Hilton is going to jail," then Silverman received a few applause and cheers from the crowd.

"I heard that to make her feel more comfortable in prison, and the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I worry that she's going to break her teeth on those things," she added.

Then the screen showed Hilton's face throughout Silverman's monologue.

Hilton seemed embarrassed and uncomfortable with what was being said about her while the audience was laughing about it.

Paris Hilton Podcast

This disturbing joke recently came to light after so many years because early this week, Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky discussed Sarah Silverman's jokes at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

She said in her podcast, "This is Paris," that what Silverman did to her was "disgusting, so cruel and mean."

The newly-engaged reality star revealed she was "so shocked" and "surprised" about the jokes because she has met Silverman in the past.

"She couldn't be nicer. So sweet."

She added, "To sit in the audience with her just literally publicly humiliating me, being so mean, so cruel."

"I was sitting there wanting to die. I was trying to hold back my tears so hard. I had tears welling in my eyes; I wanted to run out of the entire room, but I was trying to be strong and sit there, and the whole audience is laughing, and she would not stop. It was so painful."

