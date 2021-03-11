Armie Hammer Ex Makes Disturbing Claims; Truth about His Affair with Co-Star Revealed

Armie Hammer has been dodged with numerous scandals in the past year after years of a successful Hollywood career.

Now, the 34-year-old "Call Me By Your Name" star is being described as a "disgraced actor" following cannibalism, BDSM, abuse, and over-all a "scary person," as per one of his exes.

Paige Lorenze spoke to Vanity Fair about their four-month courtship and even claims how Hammer made her feel unsafe.

As per Lorenze, Hammer made some rules for the things she can and can't do. Hammer also reportedly had a list of people who can and can't come over.

"He told me that I couldn't have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel unsafe and sick to my stomach about things. I was also emotionally dependent on him."

Lorenze also claimed that she decided to break up with the A-lister via text message because "you never know what you're going to get with him. He's a scary person."

In January, Paige Lorenze told Page Six that she and her then-boyfriend engaged in some knife play and even claimed she had bruises on her body several times while Armie Hammer expected her to show them off.

"I said, 'How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?' He said, 'That's the point.' I think it was a part of marking and branding."

Armie Hammer Affair

Before filing for divorce in July 2020, Armie Hammer's then-wife Elizabeth Chambers reportedly found proof that he had an affair with one of his co-stars.

A close friend of Chambers told Vanity Fair that Hammer cheated on Chambers after their first son, Ford, was born in January 2017.

In the last three years, Armie Hammer starred in movies such as "Home Shopper," "Sorry to Bother You," "Hotel Mumbai," "On the Basis of Sex," "Wounds," "Query," "Rebecca," We Are Who We Are," "Crisis" and "Death on the Nile."

Many speculate that his "Rebecca" co-star Lily James because of the previous rumors about their alleged relationship.

Chambers and Hammer attended family therapy, but the final straw was when Hammer decided to flee the family during a pandemic.

Hammer even reportedly mistakenly sent a naughty text to his wife, which was meant for someone else.

An insider revealed to Vanity Fair that the scandal is attributed to Hammer's "very dry sense of humor."

Because of the scandal, Armie Hammer lost a few projects, including his supposed movie with Jennifer Lopez.

