James Bond News: Is Tom Holland Going to be the Youngest Agent 007?

Tom Holland will be considered a major Hollywood star playing both "Spider-Man" and "James Bond."

In an interview with Mark Wright on Heart, the 24-year-old revealed he would immediately jump at the chance to take on the role of 007, feeling lucky "enough as it is" playing Peter Parker.

"It's a dream come true," when asked if he would be playing Bond.

"I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. 'Spider-Man' is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond, you best believe I would be there."

He added, "It is what it is; we'll have to wait and see."

53-year-old Daniel Craig is currently the star of the James Bond franchise but confirmed in 2020 that his movie, "No Time to Die," will be his last appearance as the secret agent.

Despite being a massive franchise, there is still no news who the next James Bond will be. A wide range of actors has been touted as Craig's replacement.

These include Tom Hardy, Idris Alba, and even "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page.

Tom Holland Movies Blowing Up on Netflix

According to FlixPatrol, two of Tom Holland's movies are blowing up on Netflix.

Netflix users can't seem to get enough of the British star's movies. As of Thursday, his "Spider-Man" sequel "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and his 2015 drama "In The Heart of the Sea" is just two of the most popular movies on the streaming platform.

The "Spider-Man" sequel is on the ninth spot, while the drama is the 12th most viewed movie on the streamer across the globe.

"In The Heart of the Sea" was based on a real-life sinking of a whaling ship in the 1800s, an event that also inspired "Moby Dick."

The Warner Bros. movie at the time wasn't a hit, earning mixed reviews. It even failed to recoup its $100 million budget.

However, maybe the appeal of Holland and Chris Hemsworth, who is the lead in the film, is making the movie popular to watch on Netflix right now.

Tom Holland's Latest Movie 'Cherry'

The Marvel star has been busy with interviews and press appearances in the last few weeks, promoting his latest movie "Cherry," which premieres on Mar. 12 on Apple TV Plus.

The film follows his title character, a former army medic suffering from PTSD, later turning to rob banks to fund his drug addiction.

"Cherry" is directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, who also directed the previous movies Tom Holland worked on, such as "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: End Game."

