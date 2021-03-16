Eddie Van Halen's Son Reveals He Rejects Grammy's Request For Him to Perform Eruption: Here's Why

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen wishes that his father was honored for more than "15 seconds" at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night. Wolfgang shared his frustration with how his father was honored during the show in an Instagram post on Monday.

He added that he refused the GRAMMYs' request to perform Eruption for the 'In Memoriam' segment as he believes that no one but his father could have done what he did for music.

Wolfgang noted that he was under the assumption that during the "In Memoriam" segment, "bits of song" would be played in remembrance of legendary musicians who had passed away. As such, he was surprised that they'd just screen Pop for 15 seconds in the midst of four full shows for other artists that passed away.

"What hurt the most," he said was that his dad wasn't mentioned at all when they spoke about the deceased musicians at the start of the show. He explained that while he understand that rock isn't the most successful genre right now, he believes it's hard to overlook his father's contribution to the world of rock, and music in general.

Wolfgang finished his post by expressing his desire to talk with the Recording Academy about his father's legacy and the rock music.

