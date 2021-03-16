"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" writer Malcolm Spellman asked fans to prepare for their tissues as the upcoming series will not be all about action scenes.

After "WandaVision" stint on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will launch another series this week.

On Friday, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will finally arrive on Disney+. It will be the second series and second flick to arrive for Phase 4.

Fans are expecting the series to provide more action scenes as it will tell the story after the events on "Avengers: Endgame."

However, the series' writer Malcolm Spellman revealed that it will be different from what people expected it to be.

In an interview with comicbook.com, the film writer revealed that he is excited for everyone to see a particular episode.

"Hands down, five, it just gets real. And five, you're going to cry," he warned.

In the first part of the interview, he already explained how the story will turn into a dramatic one after showing action scenes MCU has always been known for.

Bucky's Mental Health, Steve Rogers' Departure

Elsewhere in the interview, the news outlet asked how Spellman was able to make connections between the new characters in the series.

Comicbook also dived into the fact that the feeling of loss will still linger especially since the MCU already lost Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Natasha Romanoff during the "Avengers: Endgame."

"Well, the loss of Steve is the big one, because it hits on multiple levels, right? You have a planet that is now completely spun-out post snap, post Blip, right?" he said. "And that's the kind of problem when the entire world is dealing with one problem. That's the kind of thing only a hero like Steve is qualified for, right."

Spellman went on to say that Steve Rogers/Captain America plays a huge role in Falcon and Winter Soldier's lives. Thus, Rogers' departure led him to create a bigger plot level and dramatized the scenes to break fans' hearts.

Aside from the dramatic scenes, the writer also focused on bringing the villain into the show.

In the same conversation, Spellman detailed how bringing Baron Zemo received the accurate purple mask like the one he has in the comics.

According to the writer, the team made different iterations just to perfectly bring the character to life. Zemo also reportedly believes that he is the hero in the series, which will create more conflicts in the upcoming episodes.

