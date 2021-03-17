Marvel Studios president finally spoke up whether Chris Evans already made a move with the company to reprise his role.

With the release of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," rumors about Evans returning to lead the Avengers again somewhat gave fans false hopes.

Though Captain America has been part of the Avengers since the beginning, the Marvel Studios boss himself debunked the talks about the actor coming back again.

In an interview with EW, Feige said that MCU fans will not see Evans as Captain America anymore - at least that's the concrete idea for now.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," the big boss disclosed.

The 39-year-old indeed posted a tweet about the alleged reappearance.

"News to me," he wrote with a shrug emoji.



The end of his stint as one of the MCU's founding heroes began on "Avengers: Endgame." To recall, at the end of the box-office hit movie, Evans' character grew old and passed his shield to Sam Wilson.

The story afterward will be told in the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Where Did the Rumors Start?

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that their most-trusted sources learned about Evans reprising his role in the MCU.

The news outlet added that the character is up to appear in at least one more Marvel flick. The actor reportedly left another door open for another possible film.

Captain America's choice to go back to the '40s to reunite with Peggy and begin to live a simpler life also fueled the rumors even more.

Unfortunately, the plot and the rumors are simultaneously putting more burden on Anthony Mackie who will assume Evans' position as the next Captain America.

For what it's worth, though, both Mackie and Sebastian Stan remain hopeful as Evans and Marvel Studios know more about what's going on with the MCU.

"Marvel's so secretive, and it's so ridiculous about what we know and what we don't know," Mackie said. "I have no idea."

Meanwhile, Stan applauded Evans' performance and how the actor's decade-worth of stint made people realize that they cannot mention Captain America without thinking about the original actor.

"He's done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he's always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show," he went on.

