Jared Leto's New Look For 'The House of Gucci' Shocked Fans: 'Bald and Unrecognizable'

Jared Leto House of Gucci Look

Jared Leto's latest photographs from the set of "House of Gucci" have surfaced on the internet, and his fans are ecstatic.

The 49-year-old actor is in character as fashion designer Paolo Gucci in new photographs released by numerous sources, including Page Six. He is wearing dramatic makeup to make him look much older and balding for the forthcoming film, which is currently filming in Milan, Italy.

In the set pictures, Leto, who has wrinkled skin, grey hair, and a receding hairline, is dressed in a pink corduroy suit and olive loafers.

Fans of the Oscar winner quickly took to Twitter to express their opinion with the physical transition. Most of them appreciated the new look which almost made Jared Leto unrecognizable due to his receding hairline.

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on Sara Gay Forden's novel "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed."

ALSO READ:

 'Justice League' Snyder Cut: What Critics Say About Jared Leto's New-Look Joke 

Johnny Depp Transforms into Joker For Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' in New Photo   

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2021 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
TAGShouse of gucci jared leto
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

Movies

Will Miley Cyrus Have Another Cameo Scene in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'?

1
News

Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman in Black Suit, Because Why Not? Preorder for $1099 Statue Now Open

2
News

'Fruits Basket' Season 3 Episode 1 English Dub Premiere: How to Watch Live, Voice Actors, Cast, Synopsis, and MORE

3
News

Kanye West's Net Worth is Now HIGHER Than What Most People Can Ever Imagine

4
Celebrities

Jared Leto's New Look For 'The House of Gucci' Shocked Fans: 'Bald and Unrecognizable'

5
Real Time Analytics