Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman in Black Suit, Because Why Not? Preorder for $1099 Statue Now Open

The long-awaited director's cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, and fans can't wait to see it. Prime 1 Studio celebrates with the unveiling of their latest Black Suit Superman Museum Masterline statue, .

With this extremely detailed and masterfully made statue, Henry Cavill reprises his appearance as Superman, standing approximately 33 inches tall. It has also included two head sculpts, enabling fans to view the Man of Steel in both regular and heat vision styles.

Superman was made to stand on top of an Apokolips frame. His robe will also be made of fabric, giving an additional degree of authenticity to this remarkable statue.

In DC Comics, Superman and his black suit are well-known, particularly at the time of the Death of Superman storyline. This suit was first used in a dream sequence during Man of Steel.

Moving forward, it is getting more screen time. Superman's black recovery suit aids in the recovery of the revived hero. This suit was brilliantly shot by Prime 1 Studio, with great attention to detail, The 1/3 Scale Statue will cost $1,099. Pre-orders are now open for his arrival between July and September next year.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the "Snyderverse" statue that fans have long been waiting for: Superman in his black suit from Zack Snyder's Justice League! Teased in a fevered vision from way back in Man of Steel, Superman appears in a monochromatic, black version of his iconic suit. This version of the suit can be traced all the way back to DC Comics' The Return of Superman arc, where Superman rises from the dead in a black suit that allowed him to absorb massive amounts of solar radiation to aid in his healing. Now, in the fully fleshed out Zack Snyder version of Justice League, Superman completes his arc from resurrected hero to beacon of Hope. He then rejoins the Justice League in this powerful and striking costume!"

