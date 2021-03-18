Sharon Osbourne Salary at 'The Talk': Can She Afford to Leave the Show?

Sharon Osbourne's future at "The Talk" remains uncertain, as the show's suspension was extended for another week on Tuesday. But with the huge salary she's reportedly receiving from the show, can she just afford to leave?

Sharon Osbourne Net Worth 2021

Sharon, one of The Talk's original panelists, is by far the host who makes the most money, and it's all due to her hard work. Sharon Osbourne's net worth is estimated at $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She not only handled her husband, Ozzy Osbourne's, career, but she also collaborated with a variety of musicians, including Electric Light Orchestra, Smashing Pumpkins, and others. Sharon is also the founder of Ozzfest, America's first heavy rock touring festival.

Osbourne was named the 25th richest woman in Britain on the 2009 Sunday Times Rich List, thanks to the popularity of The Osbournes and The X Factor and hosting her own talk shows, and winning sponsorship contracts. Osbourne and her husband were ranked 724th richest people in Britain in 2008, with a combined fortune of £110 million ($153 million).

Sharon is also the mind behind the popular reality show The Osbournes, has been a judge on The X-Factor and America's Got Talent, and is even a best-selling author.

Sharon Osbourne Salary: How Much Money She Makes

As with her salary, there is actually no document to verify how much money she makes hosting "The Talk." Celebworth makes a rough estimate of about $3 million monthly or $35 million annually. Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at a higher $5 million.

Sharon was reportedly receiving almost $12 million for her appearance in her family's iconic reality show, The Osbournes, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her second talk show, The Sharon Osbourne Show, was granted a $2 million deal in 2006. Sharon was paid £1.7 million to judge The X Factor in the United Kingdom, according to the Daily Star in 2017.

