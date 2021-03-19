Kanye West Reported $6.6B Net Worth is Flawed, Yeezy Gap Value is $0, Says Forbes

Forbes has questioned this week's highly circulated estimate that Kanye West has a net worth close to $7 billion, citing an over-reliance on "theoretical potential projections."

Following a Bloomberg article that listed Yeezy and Yeezy Gap as having a total valuation of theoretically $4.7 billion, several similarly stories from different media outlets released on Wednesday. When these properties were rounded up, West's net worth was reported to be $6.6 billion, making him the wealthiest Black male in the United States.

That, though, is incorrect, according to a recent article by Forbes staff writer Madeline Berg. According to a piece published by the financial publication on Thursday, West is worth $1.8 billion. Although this does indicate that the Grammy winner for Jesus Is King has made significant strides since May 2020, the number does not correspond to the assertions made this week.

READ ALSO: Kanye West's Net Worth is Now HIGHER Than What Most People Can Ever Imagine

According to Berg, the Forbes disagreement over the $6.6 billion amount derives from the fact that they based their figures on current revenues.

"West's wildly optimistic approach to his net worth mirrors the approach used by Donald Trump, who insists the value of his name be included in any net worth estimate."

The Yeezy Gap is reportedly valued at $0 by the publication, owing to the fact that no apparel has been made available for purchase. According to the report, Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity is the richest Black individual in the United States, with a Forbes total net worth of $6 billion.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Keeps Himself Busy with Yeezy Collaboration Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles