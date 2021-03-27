Tiger Woods Has a Huge Realization Amidst New Disturbing Details From Crash Probe: Insider

The investigation into Tiger Woods' horrific car accident last month, in which he suffered severe leg injuries, confirmed that the golfer did not hit the brakes as he lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators suspect Woods, 45, did nothing to slow down as his car veered off a road near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranc, sources told TMZ in a report published Saturday.

There was also no proof that Woods ever took his foot off the gas pedal, according to investigators.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department used a search warrant to get data from the black box in the 2021 Genesis SUV Woods was driving at the time of the accident.

There was no proof that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident, according to police.

After being involved in the single-vehicle roll-over crash, the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries." He issued a statement earlier this week announcing that he has returned to his Florida home to recover after three-week hospitalization.

Woods said, "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,"

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, a source told them Woods is "still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits."

"He knows he is very lucky to be alive," the source adds.

According to the source, Woods is now focused on his continued recovery amid a rehabilitation plan in place.

Woods, he told PEOPLE, is grateful he has access to great medical care.

