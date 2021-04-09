Johnny Depp a 'Wonderful' Person Despite Challenging Legal Battle Against Amber Heard, Jeremy Thomas Defends

Johnny Depp remains a wonderful person not only in his fans' eyes, but also in Jeremy Thomas' point of view.

Since last year, Depp has been suffering from career and financial blows as he tries to clear his name from wife-beater claims.

Although he has been rejected to overturn the ruling of the High Court, his friends and fans continue to believe in him.

For instance, UK producer Jeremy Thomas became the latest colleague of the actor to address the issue.

Johnny Depp a "Wonderful Person"

In an article posted by Screen Daily, it has been detailed how Thomas and Depp shared healthy times. The producer expressed how the actor remains supportive to everyone although Depp himself is facing his troubles.

"I can only say that I find him a wonderful person from my personal experience and he is still my friend," he said. "[Depp's troubles] have been challenging. I hope Minamata gets its day."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has been working with Thomas for years now. The UK producer worked with Depp's 1997 directorial debut on "The Brave" as an executive producer.

Thomas serves as the owner and founder of Hanway Films. Through the project, he has been sharing A-list classic films created by Nagisa Oshima, David Cronenberg, and Karel Reisz, among others.

Depp became part of Hanway's item, Julien Temple's "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan," as the producer.

Hanway is also responsible for selling Andrew Levitas' "Minamata" where Depp plays the role of wartime photographer W. Eugene Smith.

"Minamata" Saves Johnny Depp

After Depp lost his case against The Sun, he was also cut from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises.

This crippled the actor's career even more that until now, he has not appeared in any films except "Minamata."

The film debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival last year after MGM acquired the flick. It also arrived in North America, Switzerland, and Germany while Vertigo Releasing brought it to the UK.

This led the 57-year-old actor to bag an award from a Polish film festival. EnergaCameriamge, which is the Polish International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography, shared the news on their official Instagram account.

"Greetings from @johnnydepp from Bahamas. Of course with a EnergaCamerimage's Golden Frog," it said alongside a photo of Depp.

