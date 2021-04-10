DMX Net Worth 2021 Was Negative: Rapper's Financial Woes Revealed -- Where Did All the Money Go?

DMX was at the height of his hip-hop career in the 1990s but in recent years has made headlines for his financial woes, including a stint in prison for tax evasion.

"Redemption of the Beast," his most recent album, was released after a series of poor financial decisions. This has led to speculation among fans about how much money he was worth at the time of his death.

DMX, Earl Simmons' stage name, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50, from a heart attack caused by a drug overdose.

DMX Net Worth 2021

At the time of his death, DMX was worth -$1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but other estimates placed his worth as low as -$10 million.

DMX was once a successful singer and actor having released seven studio albums and starring in a variety of major motion pictures.

Where did anything go awry?

His financial problems began in 2008, when it was announced that he had fathered two children outside of Tashera Simmons' marriage. He was then ordered to pay Monique Wayne, the mother of those two twins, $1.5 million.

DMX was the father of 15 children in all, which placed a financial burden on him, and he had to pay an exorbitant sum of child support. He was also sentenced to six months in prison in 2015 for not paying $400,000 in child support.

Things went from bad to worse in 2013, when he filed for bankruptcy with just $50,000 in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in debt.

He was also sentenced to one year in prison in 2017 after being charged with 14 counts of tax evasion, and he was $2.3 million in debt at the time.

JAY-Z Paid Off Some of DMX's Debts

DMX was still in financial difficulty in the early 2000s, and fellow rapper Jay-Z stepped in to help him.

DMX's first five albums were released on the Def Jam label, but he decided to leave the label in 2006 and sign with Columbia Records.

Jay-Z aided him by paying off his Def Jam debt of $12 million.

