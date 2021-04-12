Sheryl Underwood divulged the traumatic experience she faced after dealing with Sharon Osbourne in one of the "The Talk" episodes.

After a month-long hiatus, "The Talk" came back on air on Monday without Osbourne. The former host left the show following the feud with Underwood.

Still, the show dropped a bombshell revelation as Underwood spoke about the trauma the fight caused her.

Sheryl Underwood Suffers From Trauma

According to the 57-year-old comedian, she is currently suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the live feud happened.

"I feel like I've been in, like, PTSD because it was a trauma, and I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get back to work with my friends and my colleagues and the crew ... but I also wanted to get back to the audience," she said, per Page Six.

She went on to explain that she never wants to be called an "angry black woman." That thought reportedly encouraged her to remain calm throughout their heated exchange about Piers Morgan's "Good Morning Britain" exit.

Underwood further explained that she thought she was only having a friendly talk with Osbourne on the show. However, Osbourne continued to defend Morgan who is her close friend.

Meanwhile, their co-host Elaine Welteroth branded Osbourne as someone who "went off the rails into disrespect" during that episode.

Did Sharon Osbourne Say Her Sorry?

After the argument, Osbourne tweeted an apology statement and claimed that she also sent a separate message to Underwood to say her sorry. She added that she also apologized to her in person.

"I not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room,' Osbourne told Daily Mail. "Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me."

However, Underwood claimed that she never issued an apology at all. While Osbourne did text her, she refused to answer her since an internal investigation was still ongoing.

On March 26, CBS officially announced Osbourne's departure from the show after serving for more than a decade. The company added that the former host's behavior failed to align with their values to create a respectful workplace.

