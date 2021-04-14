Justin Bieber spoke candidly about the worst part he faced due to his past drug use.

Bieber has been open about his drug use in the past. But this time, he revealed the most serious part he dealt with that almost cost his life.

The 27-year-old "Yummy" singer recently sat for an interview with GQ Magazine and recalled the time his drug problem was not manageable already.

According to Bieber, his security guards would always look after him at night and check his pulse to determine whether he was still alive. Despite his overwhelming success, the singer turned into drugs in pursuit of feeling satisfied.

"There was a sense of still yearning for more. It was like I had all this success and it was still like: 'I'm still sad, and I'm still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues," he revealed.

He added that he once thought success would always be the key to make everything in his life better. Unfortunately, it was not, and he used drugs to "numb" himself just to get it through.

How Hailey Baldwin-Bieber Helped Justin Bieber Get Through It

In the same interview, he recalled the time he was still a young, angry performer who sought big dreams. However, the process became suffocating as people reportedly tried to transform him into a person he was not.

Fortunately, he dedicated himself to Christianity and developed a deeper relationship with his now-wife, Baldwin.

"I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this outpouring of love that I want to be able to share with people, you know?" he went on.

It started when his first single, "One Time," earned platinum in 2009. During that time, he was just 15 years old and the world's demand felt overwhelming on his part.

His behavior then became erratic before finally finding light through Baldwin. Months after their marriage, he decided to be on hiatus to focus on his mental health.

Aside from his drug problems, Bieber also faced health issues after finding out that he has Lyme disease.

Despite that, his marriage played a huge role in getting over the trauma and starting a new one. Bieber was 24 and Baldwin was 21 when they got married. Though they faced issues, as well, they now share a healthier relationship than ever.

