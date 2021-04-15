"Fast & Furious 9" officially started its engine by dropping a new trailer ahead of its June 25th debut.

Over a year since the "Fast & Furious 9" hyped fans for the first time, it debuted a brand new teaser which briefly explains how Han will be able to appear again.

What "Fast & Furious 9" New Trailer Reveals About Han's Return

On Wednesday, Universal dropped the second look of the film which focuses on the fan-favorites come back and the petition "justice for Han."

The same trailer explains further how Mia and Letty recruit Han to Dominic Toretto's crew. It turns out that Han's return is part of the group's attempt to face Jakob and his private army.

Instead of looking for more backup to defeat the group, they find Han in Japan and reunite with him.

Aside from Han's secret, the final scene of the trailer discloses that the franchise may drive to space with Tej and Roman dressed like astronauts. For what it's worth, the "Fast & Furious" has been bombarded with questions about whether they would expand their universe through a galactic adventure or not.

Han's Story on "Fast & Furious 9"

Before his reappearance on the upcoming "F9" film, Han actually appeared on the other flicks even after his death.

Han joined "Fast & Furious" in 2009, "Fast Five" in 2011, and "Fast & Furious 6" in 2013. The three movies, however, all happened before "Tokyo Drift." Still, fans could not get over him that they began an outcry online, with fans calling for "Justice For Han."

Fortunately, the "Fast & Furious" team supported this movement that they have been talking about the character in the past few years.

Director Justin Lin himself promoted the hashtag #JusticeForHan even before they confirmed the character's return. Sung Kang also told Empire how grateful he feels to be loved by the viewers that way.

"In my own Hollywood struggle as an Asian-American, in your darkest hours, you go, 'Wow, there are actually people from all over the world that appreciate what I did with that character,'" he said.

The movie's writer Chris Morgan also told Slash Film in 2017 that he had been trying to find ways to bring Han into the film.

"Fast & Furious 9" will also see the return of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), Tej Parker (Ludacris), and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson). The upcoming film will hit theaters in the U.S. starting June 25.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles