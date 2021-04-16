Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rings: Who Gave The Most Expensive Rock?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split after dating since 2017.

The former power couple has also called off their two-year engagement, but the pair will remain friends.

JLo and A-Rod said they realized that they are better off as friends in a joint statement released.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

But now that they have broken up, the questions remain: should Jennifer Lopez return her engagement ring to Alex Rodriguez?

She previously returned the engagement ring Ben Affleck gave to her after they split in 2016, so she may also return this one.

In fact, here are some of the engagement rings Jennifer Lopez received from her past lovers throughout the years.

Jennifer Lopez $1.8 Million Engagement Ring from Alex Rodriguez

TMZ reported that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker still has the emerald-cut engagement ring.

It has about 10 to 20 carats with an exquisite cut, according to several diamond experts.

Ira Weissman, the Diamond Pro founder, said how the former MLB player might have chosen the ring for JLo. "When you have an extremely rare and timelessly breathtaking stone such as this one, the goal of the ring should be to show off the rock naturally with as little embellishment as possible-the perfect complement to the ageless enduring beauty of JLo."

Engagement Ring from JLo's First Marriage

Ohani Noa proposed to JLo with what appears to be a pear-shaped diamond ring, worth an estimated six figures. JLo married the waiter-turned-restaurateur in 1997 and the two divorced less than a year later. pic.twitter.com/fNEHci5TQ6 — Rings Daily (@RingsDaily) March 11, 2019

The "Hustler" star's first marriage was in 1997 to Onjani Noa.

She received a "six-figure" cost engagement ring at the time, but there are no other details about it.

Cris Judd Proposal Ring

Cris Judd proposed to JLo with this emerald-cut diamond ring, estimated to be worth six figures. JLo and her former back-up dancer wed in 2001. The two split less than a year later and finalized a divorce in January 2003, while she was engaged to Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/bqtTIVYPeZ — Rings Daily (@RingsDaily) March 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez was married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003. He reportedly proposed to JLO with a six-figure-cost emerald cut ring.

Ben Affleck's $2.5 Million Engagement Ring

Ben Affleck gave JLo a 6.1-carat pink-diamond solitaire Harry Winston ring. JLo and the actor began dating in 2002. The two planned on having a wedding ceremony on Sept. 14, 2003. Affleck called the wedding off and they announced a few months later that they had split. pic.twitter.com/IhhKIwnrIh — Rings Daily (@RingsDaily) March 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in their prime in 2002.

The "Daredevil" actor proposed a pink, 6.1 carat Harry Winston ring, which is reportedly estimated worth $2.5 million.

However, they never walked down the aisle.

Marc Anthony's Diamond Ring

Marc Anthony proposed to Lopez with an 8.5-carat blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring, estimated to be worth $4 million. The two singers, who share twins Max and Emme, wed in 2004 and announced their split in 2011. Anthony filed for divorce a year later. pic.twitter.com/8ZEdsEYyzA — Rings Daily (@RingsDaily) March 11, 2019

It was Marc Anthony's engagement ring that's worth a lot of money, and it's only for Jennifer Lopez.

The couple was married from 2004 until 2004.

The musician proposed to Jennifer Lopez with an 8.5 blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring, which is reportedly worth $4 million.

