Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rings: Who Gave The Most Expensive Rock?

Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rings: Did Alex Rodriguez Give The Most Expensive Rock?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split after dating since 2017.

The former power couple has also called off their two-year engagement, but the pair will remain friends.

JLo and A-Rod said they realized that they are better off as friends in a joint statement released.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

But now that they have broken up, the questions remain: should Jennifer Lopez return her engagement ring to Alex Rodriguez?

She previously returned the engagement ring Ben Affleck gave to her after they split in 2016, so she may also return this one.

In fact, here are some of the engagement rings Jennifer Lopez received from her past lovers throughout the years.

Jennifer Lopez $1.8 Million Engagement Ring from Alex Rodriguez

TMZ reported that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker still has the emerald-cut engagement ring.

It has about 10 to 20 carats with an exquisite cut, according to several diamond experts.

Ira Weissman, the Diamond Pro founder, said how the former MLB player might have chosen the ring for JLo. "When you have an extremely rare and timelessly breathtaking stone such as this one, the goal of the ring should be to show off the rock naturally with as little embellishment as possible-the perfect complement to the ageless enduring beauty of JLo."

Engagement Ring from JLo's First Marriage

The "Hustler" star's first marriage was in 1997 to Onjani Noa.

She received a "six-figure" cost engagement ring at the time, but there are no other details about it.

Cris Judd Proposal Ring

 Jennifer Lopez was married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003. He reportedly proposed to JLO with a six-figure-cost emerald cut ring.

READ ALSO: What To Expect On Sharon Osbourne's Upcoming Interview After The Talk Exit, Sheryl Underwood Row

Ben Affleck's $2.5 Million Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in their prime in 2002.

The "Daredevil" actor proposed a pink, 6.1 carat Harry Winston ring, which is reportedly estimated worth $2.5 million.

However, they never walked down the aisle.

Marc Anthony's Diamond Ring

It was Marc Anthony's engagement ring that's worth a lot of money, and it's only for Jennifer Lopez.

The couple was married from 2004 until 2004.

The musician proposed to Jennifer Lopez with an 8.5 blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring, which is reportedly worth $4 million.

READ MORE: Kanye West Ready to Date, Wants Another High-Profile Romance After Kim Kardashian Divorce

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2021 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
TAGSJennifer Lopez jennifer lopez engagement ring alex rodriguez jennifer lopez alex rodriguez Ben Affleck Marc Anthony jennifer lopez ex jennifer lopez husband jennifer lopez songs
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

Movies

Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige Brings Good News About MCU Flick

1
Celebrities

Diego Maradona’s Signed World Cup Shirt To Be Sold At Whopping Amount

2
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rings: Who Gave The Most Expensive Rock?

3
Celebrities

7 Celebrities Reveal Their Favourite Video Games

4
News

Latin American Music Awards 2021 Full List of Nominees and Winners

5
Real Time Analytics