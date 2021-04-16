Diego Maradona's legacy continues to make buzz that one of his memorable World Cup shirts entered a bidding event.

On Gotta Have Rock and Roll's official website, Maradona's signed 1982 World Cup jersey secured the number 1 slot on the catalog's soccer category.

As of the writing, the jersey serves as the most prestigious top of the late soccer player to ever enter a public auction.

The World Cup shirt is a blue and white striped Le Coq Sportif shirt. It dons the iconic Argentina badge with Maradona's signature in black pen.

"The consigner of this jersey is a family member of a famous Argentine journalist. The coach of the 1982 Argentina football team, César Luis Menotti gave this jersey to the journalist when he returned to Argentina after the 1982 World Cup in Spain," the description says.

To prove its authenticity, the item comes with a James Spence Authentication (JSA) Letter of Authenticity. A Gotta Have Rock and Roll Certificate of Authenticity is also included.

The bidding will run for eight days with a minimum bid starting at a whopping $65,000. The website estimates that they might earn around $150,000 to $200,000.

In Memory Of Diego Maradona

The bidding event came months after Maradona died at the age of 60. According to his spokesman, Sebastian Sanchi, the "Hand of God" goal creator died due to a heart attack.

Maradona still underwent brain surgery two weeks before his passing. Over nine ambulances also arrived in front of his house after his nurse discovered that he suffered from the fatal disease.

A few days later, authorities raided Dr. Leopoldo Luque's home and clinic due to the alleged involuntary manslaughter which led to the soccer star's death.

Per the La Nacion newspaper's sources, the authorities began the search as part of "culpable homicide."

"As Luque was Maradona's personal physician the decision was taken to search his house and surgery (office) to look for documents that could determine whether, during Maradona's treatment at home, there were any irregularities," the report says.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Moria, also asked for a full investigation about his death. In addition, it had been reported that the ambulances took over 30 minutes to arrive at Maradona's home, causing delays on what should have been urgent medical care.

