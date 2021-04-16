Poco's Rusty Young has died at the age of 75 after facing a fatal health condition.

The music industry sent an outpouring number of messages for the only long-time frontman of Poco for decades, Rusty Young.

Per Variety, Young died on Wednesday after suffering from a heart attack at his home in Davisville, Missouri. A representative of the country singer also confirmed the saddening news.

Meanwhile, co-founder Richie Furay also sent an exclusive statement to the news outlet, expressing his heartbreak over the news.

"I just received word that my friend Rusty Young has passed away and crossed that line into eternity," Furay said. "My heart is saddened; he was a dear and longtime friend who help me pioneer and create a new Southern California musical sound called 'country rock.'"

He also paid tribute and recalled how Young pushed Poco to fame through his steel guitar for over five decades.

In the end, he sent his wishes to the singer's survivors, wife Mary, and his children, Sara and Will.

Rusty Young, Poco's Fans Mourn Over His Death

Young's fans were also left shocked upon hearing the news. They posted their own tribute messages and photos of the singer to remember the influence Young gave to them.

One Twitter user said, "TBT. Rest In Peace Rusty Young. It was an honor to share the stage with such amazing talent!"

Another one wrote, "Great musicianship that forwarded Richie Furay and Jim Messina and their post-Buffalo Springfield band, Poco, to the best of country/rock! later Rusty Young was the frontman for Poco in recordings and concerts. Great player! One of my favorite albums!"

His family will hold a memorial service on October 16 at Wildwood Springs.

Young's Journey With Poco

Young's journey with Poco began in 1968 when he co-founded the country-rock group in 1968 and invited Richie Furay and Jim Messina to join the group

Out of all their songs, "Crazy Love" turned into Poco's biggest hit. The song, which Young wrote, reached the No. 1 spot on the adult contemporary songs in 1979.

"The only reason we're talking now is 'Crazy Love'. That was our first hit single. It's a classic, and it still pays the mortgage," Young said in a 2008 interview.

They created a reunion album in 1989 titled "Legacy." It brought them together until they continuously held reunion shows until the 2010s.

