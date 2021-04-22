Megan Thee Stallion surprised her fans with an announcement that she will be taking a break from music.

For the first time in her career, Megan told her fans that she would take a break and be back "when it's time."

On her social media accounts, her management shared three cryptic posts hinting at her comeback. However, the most recent clip announced her hiatus instead.

"[SYSTEM MESSAGE] Loading... Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle

Meanwhile, an additional text revealed that her management would manage all her social media accounts on behalf of "Thee Hot Girl Coach."

At the end of the post, it asked everyone for "resistance" until the fearless captain returns.

All her posts surpassed half a million likes. Meanwhile, the other two posts feature a close-up picture of Megan wearing a gas mask and a video version of it while the rapper is inside a modernized aquatic tank.

What Megan Thee Stallion's Posts Mean

Her fans claimed that the Grammy Award recipient rapper might offer a deluxe album soon due to the mind-stirring updates.

One fan said, "Not this cute ass graphic telling us you're on lunch until further notice. I'm not mad, you deserve a break! Ready fir these festivals!"

Another one noted how Megan changed her Instagram profile picture, as well, and said, "the profile picture has changed- this has to be."

Meanwhile, most of her fans also noticed how her look resembles Nicki Minaj, thinking that the two might have a huge collaboration soon.

"New music,new video Megan tell us something," another one pleaded.

Although she takes a break from music, Megan will actually appear on season 2 of "Legendary" as a judge.

She is well-deserved of any break, though, especially since she went through headaches in 2020.

For what it's worth, she claimed that Tory Lanez shot her. CBS Los Angeles revealed that Lanez pleaded not guilty to charges that he shot Stallion in July 2020.

Initially, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a statement that 28-year-old Lanez had been charged for assaulting Stallion.

Only in October when the hip-hop star finally received a charge for a felony count of assault with a firearm.

