Amber Heard's Lawyers Have Poor Outlook on Johnny Depp Winning Defamation Lawsuit -- Here's Why

The battle is not over for Johnny Depp, as he is set to face his ex-wife Amber Heard in court once again.

Depp has already lost the first round after failing to secure an appeal in the "wife beater" verdict against British tabloid The Sun.

Now, Heard's legal team believes that the former "Fantastic Beasts" star's $50 defamation lawsuit doesn't stand a chance and should just be trashed.

In a supplemental plea from Heard, her lawyers explained, "Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true - Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life."

They added, "Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp's Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety."

It has been almost two years since Johnny Depp filed for the defamation suit; however, the trial date will not start until Apr. 2022.

Meanwhile, the "Aquaman" star has requested a hearing for May regarding her plea filing that the case be dismissed.

She has already been unsuccessful in her previous attempts to get her ex-husband's lawsuit shuttered. However, this new attempt is a long shot but at least a new strategy.

Amber Heard has little to lose, and her efforts could help her gain some traction in the courts in the US.

She is also countersuing Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation for $100 million, believing that the Virginia-filed lawsuit from 2019 should be DOA.

The actress' plea filing stated that the award-winning actor could not "relitigate these factual issues, and as a result of their preclusion, he cannot claim that the statements are false and 'actionable' under Virginia defamation law, so his claims are barred as a matter of law."



READ ALSO: Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin Bitter Divorce: Singer's Reason For Split Unsurprising

Johnny Depp's Appeal

On Mar. 25, Johnny Depp wasn't allowed to appeal in his high-profile libel case against The Sun.

The trial was set in London last summer, with proceeding judge Justice Andrew Nicol declaring on the ruling that the claim about the "Pirate of the Caribbean" actor's relationship with Heard and the "wife beater" claims was "substantially true."

Johnny Depp is suing his former wife for $50 million over an op-ed article she wrote about domestic violence for the Washington Post.

She alleged that the lawsuit had cost him his role in the Disney franchise.

However, in Heard's column, Depp's name wasn't mentioned.

The suit is alleging that the "Edward Scissorhands" star was the real victim and Heard is the "perpetrator."

Since the filing, Depp's legal team has consistently declared this his former wife is lying about the abuse.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato, Frozen Yogurt Shop Saga: Did She Donate $100K To Correct Her Mistake?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles