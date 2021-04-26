Amanda Seyfried's Oscars 2021 Dress Explained: Designer's Inspiration For the Armani Gown Revealed

Amanda Seyfried, Oscars 2021 best supporting actress nominee, looked stunning in a custom Armani Privé gown that was inspired by a striking cobalt blue pattern that debuted on the Privé Spring 2021 runway.

The dress was designed by Giorgio Armani and Elizabeth Stewart, a Hollywood stylist who has an enviable clientele including Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, and more.

KPVI noted that Armani took inspiration from the actress herself when designing the gown.

"I wanted to highlight Amanda's personality with this dress, which gives shape to passion. Finely-pleated, it forms into a petal shape like an upside-down flower, enhanced by a hibiscus red hue," Armani was quoted by the publication as saying.

The Mank star showed off her cleavage in the jaw-dropping red gown which is a "great contrast" to the black-and-white film "Mank."

"The style looks as though it could float away," she was quoted by KPVI.

READ ALSO: Paulina Porizkova Net Worth 2021, Husband, Children and Everything About Aaron Sorkin's New Girlfriend



Maria Bakalova from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Olivia Colman from The Father, Glenn Close from Hillbilly Elegy, and Minari's You Yuh-Jung were all nominated in the same category as Seyfried.





The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Korean actress You Yuh-Jung in the end.





The Mama Mia! star earned her first Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of actress Marion Davies in David Fincher's film about alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's race to complete Citizen Kane in the 1930s.

READ MORE: Oscars 2021 Best Accessories: From Tiara Thomas' Plunging Necklace to Celeste's Unique Heart-Shaped Purse and Questlove's Golden Shoes

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles