Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli's Priorities Post Prison Revealed — Are They Divorcing?

Lori Loughlin and her husband had suffered a vicious storm in the past year after their participation in the college admissions scandal.

With both of them out of prison, the Hollywood couple is reportedly setting their priorities as they move on with their lives.

The "Full House" star and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly planning to move out of California to work on their marriage.

They will be trading their luxurious lives in California for a house in Idaho, with plans to "get away from it all" and "reconnect" with each other.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that recently, they sold their Bel Air home, which overlooked the Bel-Air Country Club, to a smaller home in a gated community at Hidden Hills.

The insider noted that post-prison, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are still struggling with their privacy.

Plans of them moving out have reportedly started stirring early this year, as they were already prepared to leave Los Angeles. However, they decided to stay for a while as their daughters, Isabella Rose, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, really wanted them close by.

But now that their daughters have managed to get their places and are trying to lead a normal life with their friends and business opportunities, the decision to move out of Los Angeles is now easier for Loughlin and Giannulli.

Aside from that, the insider added, "They can start anew and work on their marriage together as the whole college scandal has taken a toll on both of them, as well as their marriage."

The insider also noted that deciding to leave was surely a good call as they could start a new life where they can easily take advantage of being outside.

"'Lori loves hiking, skiing, and the outdoors. Taking long hikes calms her and she looks forward to her hikes daily."

Meanwhile, the actress's husband also enjoys the outdoors "especially the snowboarding and skiing that Idaho has to offer."

READ ALSO: 'The Talk' Host Amanda Kloots Shares More Heartbreaks Less Than A Year After Nick Cordero Died

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin was released from prison in December after serving two months in jail for fraud, while her husband served in prison in November and was released in April for two charges.

In May 2020, the couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in connection to the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, which revealed that over 50 parents took part in buying their kids' way into big universities in the US.

Reports said that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind, for their daughters to be designated as crew recruits for the University of Southern California's rowing team. Neither of their daughters practices the sport.

READ MORE: Mark Harmon's Wife Pam Dawber Reveals True Feelings Taking Guest Role On 'NCIS'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles